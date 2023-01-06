Militant Celine Dion fans protest outside Rolling Stone office over magazine’s greatest singers list

A small group of die-hard Celine Dion fans have gathered outside the Rolling Stone offices in New York City to protest the star’s omission from the magazine’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list.

The Dion fans – known as The Redheads on Facebook – travelled all the way from French-speaking Montreal, Canada (near Dion’s birthplace), to New York with placards in hand.

“Mission spéciale in progress #Rollingstonerevenge,” the group shared on Facebook on Friday (6 January), alongside photos of the group painting the protest signs.

On Twitter, footage was later shared of the group chanting Dion’s name and blaring her music outside the Rolling Stone offices.

The signs included slogans such as, “How could you forget Celine?” and “Buy yourself some ears.”

The magazine’s controversial list featured Aretha Franklin as its No.1 greatest singer of all time. Elsewhere in the top 10 were Mariah Carey and Beyoncé but many big names, including Dion, were snubbed.

“The list is completely illegitimate,” The Redheads founder Line Basbous, who helped organise the protest, told Variety. “We wanted to support her and make sure that Rolling Stone hears the voice of the fans. The list is ridiculous. No Madonna, no Celine. They’re clearly focused on American singers and we don’t understand.”