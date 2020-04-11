Mick Flannery, Cormac Begley and Sharon Shannon among Irish artists to do online performances as part of €100K coronavirus relief fund

More than 200 artists whose upcoming performances have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic have signed up to participate in a series of online performances funded by a new €100k Covid-19 fund.

Ireland Performs, an initiative launched by the Culture Ireland in partnership with Facebook Ireland, is providing a €100,000 short-term relief fund to pay Irish artists for performances that will be streamed on social media.

The funding is being made available on a match funded basis by Facebook Ireland and Culture Ireland, which operated by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

The scheme will run for an initial period of four weeks, and will pay featured artists €1,000 for their performance.

The live daily showcases will be streamed on the Culture Ireland Facebook page and artists’ own social media platforms starting on Monday with a live performance from Gráinne Hambly and William Jackson.

The programme has attracted more than 200 applications from artists since launching on April 3.

The stellar lineup so far includes Mick Flannery, Cormac Begley, Aoife Scott, Alan Kelly, John Spillane, Gráinne Hambly and William Jackson, Aindrias de Staic, Sharon Shannon Slow Moving Clouds, Ailbhe Reddy, Junior Brother, Somebody’s Child, Diane Cannon, Moncrieff, Gerry O’Connor, Leonard Barry, Dr Fionnuala Moynihan, poet Kimberly Reyes and writer Ruairí McKiernan.

A special focus will be given to those who were due to perform at international showcases SXSW and The Great Escape.

Speaking about the scheme, Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan said: “The first week’s schedule of Ireland Performs is a true indicator of the wealth of creative talent in Ireland which is dispersed widely around the country.

“I am delighted that we still have an opportunity to shine a global light on our artists in this period.”

Kieran Hanrahan, Chair of Culture Ireland said the programme is a great way for artists to share their work now that on-stage performances are unable to go ahead.

“As so many fantastic Irish artists who were on international tours in March are now back home and with artists’ national and global tours cancelled or postponed, they are sharing their work online rather than on stage. In an innovative way I am delighted that Culture Ireland is still able to support them to reach a global audience”.

Artists who are interested in applying can visit the Culture Ireland website.

Online Editors