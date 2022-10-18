Michael Bublé announces two Dublin shows at 3Arena

Singer Michael Bublé has announced that he will play the 3Arena next year.

The Canadian crooner will bring the Higher 2023 Tour to Dublin for two fully seated shows on May 13 and 14.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 9am on Ticketmaster.ie from €89.50 including booking fee.

The Haven’t Met You Yet singer and multi-Grammy award winning artist said he was a man on a “mission” when he signed his record deal with Reprise Records almost two decades ago.

This singer’s promoter this morning said with the imminent release of his new studio album in 2022, Bublé continues his journey but with “even more passion”.

“First, he made a vow to himself to not only keep the flames of the great classics of the American Songbook alive and well - to not only breathe new life into them - but to bring his singular style, vocal power and his love to these timeless tunes,” they said.

“Secondly, he was going to write number one pop hits that would become classics unto themselves.

“Third and most crucial for him was to bring all this music together in concert and take his audiences on a special journey - to give them an evening they would never forget.”