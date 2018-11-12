Michael Bublé announces two major Irish tour dates for 2019

Michael Bublé will be returning to Ireland for two tour dates next summer.

The Canadian crooner performed to a sold-out Croke Park audience earlier this year, his first concert in two years after his two-year-old son was diagnosed, and successful beat, cancer.

It was announced this morning he will take to the stage at Dublin's 3Arena on June 6th and Belfast's SSE Arena on June 9 of next year.

Buble first played Ireland in 2007 to an audience of 1200 people before returning in 2013 for five nights at The Point. Croke Park was, he said, specifically his choice for his comeback this time.

"There was no fluke as to why I chose to come here. It was my choice. There’s just a lot of love here, a great rich history of an artist who loves a country and it has shown me a lot of love," he said.

"As you can imagine it’s a little bit daunting after not having been on stage for a few years and it meant a lot to me that this would be where I would make the comeback."

Tickets go on sale on Friday 23rd November at 9am. If you order the new album love from www.goldendiscs.ie before 11:59pm on Sunday 18th November for access to pre-sale concert tickets.

Prices start at €90.50 for Dublin and from £80 for Belfast .

Online Editors