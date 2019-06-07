Metallica check into five-star Dublin hotel ahead of their debut Slane concert
Metallica have touched down in Ireland ahead of their highly anticipated concert at Slane tomorrow.
The legendary rockers checked into the five-star Merrion Hotel in Dublin for a two-night stay and were pictured arriving at the luxurious accommodation on Friday, before taking to the stage in their first Irish concert in 10 years and their first ever Slane performance. They last played on our shores in 2009 at Marlay Park in Dublin.
After 38 years together, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo arrived ready to perform 75,000 Irish fans in Co Meath. Concert goers are set to escape the worst of the weather with tomorrow as Met Eireann say it will be mostly dry during the gig.
Online Editors
