Mercury Rev to perform 1998 masterpiece Deserter's Songs live at Donnybrook Stadium

They'll take to the stage on June 17 as special guests of Future Islands, coming off the back of a sold our world tour on which they performed intimate versions of the songs and telling the story of how the album was written and recorded.

Prior to the release of the album, the band were unsure about their future. Then Tom and Ed from the Chemical Brothers asked them to collaborate and, as Jonathan Donohue told Quietus magazine, while he gifured they wanted him to one or two things, he said he "probably recorded 47,000 tracks, I was so exuberant, I just couldn't believe it."

He added, "I remember it was a great sun through the clouds moment in a long period of darkness, it did warm me up from the chill. I thank them to this day.”