Two of the Spice Girls arrived into Dublin airport this afternoon in the lead up to the band’s opening night of their world tour at Dublin’s Croke Park on Friday.

Mel B and Mel C touch down in Dublin ahead of Spice Girls world tour kicking off at Croke Park

Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm arrived on a British Airways flight just before 3pm.

Emma Bunton and Geri Horner are expected over the next 24 hours as they gear up to rehearse tomorrow.

The quartet are believed to be staying in the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge.

Preparations: Geri Horner with Mel C in rehearsals

Mel B – Scary Spice – earlier posted a picture at London’s Heathrow airport of herself and Sporty Spice (Mel C) before their departure for Dublin.

“Me and @melaniecmusic have arrived just now at the airport in proper “spice girl spirit” I even had a sleep over at sportys [sic] last night yipppee we are soooo on time it’s killing me.”

The pair also posed yesterday for a picture in the British capital for early rehearsals.

Victoria Beckham has opted out of playing the new tour.

Over 75,000 fans are expected to descend on Croke Park for the band’s first Irish gig in 21 years.

Organisers predict the gig will generate over E40m for the capital in what will be the first female pop group to perform in GAA HQ.

Spicing it up for 2019, are from left: Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown

Many of the group’s fans have grown up with them and insiders are quipping about ‘Mum Power’, with a slew of mammies expected.

Some 15,000 fans are coming if from abroad, ranging from as far afield as Brazil and Taiwan.

The Spice World 2019 tour consists of 12 other shows across the UK, ending at London’s Wembley stadium.

The Dublin show will be the girls first time performing together since the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

Friday’s concert, which has support by Jess Glynne, is due to kick off at 8.15pm and due to finish close to 10.45pm.

Dublin is a buzz of showbiz happenings today as Mariah Carey will play the 3 Arena tonight

Sam Smith has also been mysteriously being spotted in and around Dun Laoghaire and there’s speculation he may be heading to the Spice Girls’ gig as their lighting design is the work of Tim Routledge who masterminded Smith’s previous tour.

Meanwhile, Westlife kick off their world tour tonight in Belfast, the first time they’ve played live in seven years.

Online Editors