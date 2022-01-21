| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Meat Loaf: The bat out of hell whose power rock always left audiences smiling

The legendary performer found an appreciative audience in Ireland at a time when his star had temporarily faded

Meat Loaf performing at Féile in Thurles, Co Tipperary, in 1990. Photo: Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection Expand
Fans meet Meat Loaf in Dublin in 1993. Photo: Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection Expand
Tommy and Jimmy Swarbrigg invited Meat Loaf to embark on a tour of Ireland in 1990. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Meat Loaf performing at Féile in Thurles, Co Tipperary, in 1990. Photo: Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection

Meat Loaf performing at Féile in Thurles, Co Tipperary, in 1990. Photo: Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection

Fans meet Meat Loaf in Dublin in 1993. Photo: Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection

Fans meet Meat Loaf in Dublin in 1993. Photo: Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection

Tommy and Jimmy Swarbrigg invited Meat Loaf to embark on a tour of Ireland in 1990. Photo: Mark Condren

Tommy and Jimmy Swarbrigg invited Meat Loaf to embark on a tour of Ireland in 1990. Photo: Mark Condren

/

Meat Loaf performing at Féile in Thurles, Co Tipperary, in 1990. Photo: Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection

John Meagher Twitter Email

IT SOUNDS like the punch-line of a bad joke. One moment, you’re on top of the world, a global superstar; the next you’re playing an intimate venue in Moate, Co Westmeath.

But that’s what happened to Meat Loaf.

Related topics

More On Meat Loaf

Most Watched

Privacy