Meat Loaf: The bat out of hell whose power rock always left audiences smiling

IT SOUNDS like the punch-line of a bad joke. One moment, you’re on top of the world, a global superstar; the next you’re playing an intimate venue in Moate, Co Westmeath.

But that’s what happened to Meat Loaf.

His debut album, Bat Out of Hell, came out in 1977 and despite mixed reviews and a sluggish start, it went on to become one of the all-time best sellers, shifting 35 million copies.

Every obituary to mark the 74-year-old’s death will reference that milestone album of over-the-top operatic-rock.

But if that was a high, there would be plenty of lows.

At the end of the 1970s, it seemed as though the Texan, born Marvin Lee Aday, would be playing stadiums and huge arenas for the rest of his life.

But fast-forward a decade and the larger-than-life singer was washed up. Few were interested in hearing his new songs and his record company was on the brink of dropping him.

Enter Tommy and Jimmy Swarbrigg. The Irish Eurovision entrants-turned-promoters invited Meat Loaf to embark on a nationwide tour of Ireland. That’s how he ended up playing Moate’s Community Centre in February 1990.

Fans meet Meat Loaf in Dublin in 1993. Photo: Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection

Fans meet Meat Loaf in Dublin in 1993. Photo: Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection

It turned out that a lot of people got to see him on that tour, which also called to Ennis and, oddly, Dundrum, Co Tipperary as well as a bona fide Irish concert Mecca at the time, Dublin’s National Stadium.

That summer he was back in Ireland, one of the headliners at the inaugural Féile in Thurles and connecting with an audience that were likely still in primary school when he had experienced his first flush of fame. A new love affair was beginning to form.

Meat Loaf had been no stranger to Ireland up to that point, having played here on several occasions, including a big open-air show at Dalymount Park – the original home of Irish football – in 1982.

After that quirky Irish tour and the blistering performance at Féile, he would keep coming back, but this time to the marquee venues, like the Point.

Everything changed for him in 1993, when he released Bat Out of Hell II, a sequel that became a phenomenon thanks to the ubiquity of lead single I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).

Quite what “that” is will be debated as long as there are Meat Loaf fans.

A third Bat Out of Hell came out in 2006 and a massive international tour followed.

Its release was mired in controversy, however. Meat Loaf had long been a creative partnership between Aday and Jim Steinman, the songwriter and producer, who tended to stay out of the limelight.

Steinman, who died aged 73 last April, had registered Bat Out of Hell as a trademark and didn’t want the phrase used on the album. The matter ended up in court.

Seven Steinman-penned songs appeared on Bat III but they had been written for other projects.

It was a far cry from the first two instalments, as every single one of those tracks were written by Steinman alone.

If Jim Steinman knew how to write anthemic songs with mass appeal, Meat Loaf – who got his nickname in school – certainly knew how to perform them.

Tommy and Jimmy Swarbrigg invited Meat Loaf to embark on a tour of Ireland in 1990. Photo: Mark Condren

Tommy and Jimmy Swarbrigg invited Meat Loaf to embark on a tour of Ireland in 1990. Photo: Mark Condren

Everything about a Meat Loaf show – whether he was playing Dalymount, the Point or the Moate Community Centre – was supersized: the voice, the arrangements, the theatrics, the emotions.

Subtlety was in short supply; but then, few who were roaring the songs back, word-perfect were bothered about that.

Aday grew up in the world of musical theatre and his Meat Loaf concerts were all about escapism.

Even those who would never have chosen to listen to his songs were unlikely to be left unmoved by the live experience.

And those of us who saw his 2006 gig at the Point are unlikely to forget the sheer force of his personality, his old-fashioned determination to put on a show that had everything.

In an age of studied cool where some musicians clearly go through the motions on stage, Meat Loaf was bracingly different. It may have been easy to scoff at the histrionics, but his shows left everyone with a smile plastered on their faces.

Although he released 12 studio albums, including his most recent, 2016’s Braver than We Are — which saw him reunite with Steinman — his legacy will always be defined by the Bat Out of Hell trilogy.

Aday was also an actor and his credits include both the Broadway and movie versions of The Rocky Horror Picture Show as well as Fight Club.

Married twice, he leaves behind two daughters, Pearl and Amanda.