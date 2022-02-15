Massive Attack to play Royal Hospital Kilmainham in August

Massive Attack have announced a date for a concert in Dublin this summer.

The English trip-hop collective will play the Royal Hospital Kilmainhan on Sunday, August 28.

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday and start from €59.50.

Massive Attack were formed in Bristol in 1988 by original band members Robert ‘3D’ Del Naja, Adrian ‘Tricky’ Thaws, Andrew ‘Mushroom’ Vowles and Grant ‘Daddy G’ Marshall.

Del Naja still leads the group, who have released five studio albums and sold over 13 million records worldwide.

The band last played Ireland in 2018 when they appeared at the Electric Picnic festival.

The group made their breakthrough with 1991 hit album Blue Lines. Blue Lines and the group’s 1997 release Mezzanine were both included in Rolling Stone’s list of 500 Greatest Albums of All-Time.

The band’s leader Del Naja is well-known for his environmental activism and ahead their 2022 tour the group announced that it would be taking steps to reduce emissions at its concerts this year.

“We’ve designed 6 major emissions reduction modules for our 2022 tour, to trial implementation, carry out modelling on interactive practicalities and transferabilities, and to then bring all project learning together in a major UK testbed show to proliferate change,” the band said in a statement.

Their Kilmainham concert is one of a number of headline events coming to Ireland this summer.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will also perform at Kilmainham the night before Massive Attack, August 27.

In October, Westlife announced they will play the Aviva Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh in July and August as part of their upcoming world tour.

Ed Sheeran will be playing a number of dates in Croke Park, Cork, Limerick and Belfast across April and May.

American pop sensation Billie Eilish will perform four nights in Dublin and Belfast in June.

Meanwhile, this summer will also see the return of the Dublin music festival Longitude, with Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky, and Tyler, The Creator headlining.