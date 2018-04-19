Mary Black cancels Vicar Street concert after being hospitalised with illness

Mary Black has been forced to cancel her weekend shows in Vicar Street as she is too weak to perform after several days in hospital.

The Dubliner (62) was treated in St Vincent's Hospital for shingles as well as a throat and ear infection.

Her manager, Joe O'Reilly, shared a statement informing fans her shows had been rescheduled for later this year and said Mary was "very upset" to have disappointed fans. "I'm so sorry to say that Mary is not well enough to perform this weekend in Vicar Street. She is very upset at having to reschedule these concerts but has no alternative as she is extremely weak after her spell in hospital.

"She has been strongly advised by her doctors to rest and be well enough to complete the rest of the tour. "The dates have been postponed and rescheduled for August 24 and 25," he wrote.

Mary had given fans an update earlier in the week in which she had remained hopeful that she would be fit enough to perform by the weekend. "I'm being treated this week in St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. It's been a tough week but I'm hoping to get home on Saturday," she said.

"Thanks to all the doctors and nurses for their kindness and care for me here. Hoping to get home on Saturday and certainly haven't ruled out Vicar St next weekend. Fingers crossed." Last week, the singer apologised to fans again for two other performances she was forced to cancel.

"I am so sorry to have to postpone two gigs this weekend - at the INEC, Killarney, and the Woodlands Hotel in Waterford," she wrote.

"I was sick last weekend but I managed to get through two concerts on Friday and Saturday night. However, my health has gotten progressively worse.

"I'm very disappointed to let people down this weekend but there's no way I can sing and I'm confined to bed for the next while."

