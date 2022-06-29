Marlay Park: Concert goers face more travel misery tonight with no extra buses laid on for Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers fans face being left stranded tonight after transport chiefs confirmed there will be no extra buses laid on for concert goers attending Marlay Park gigs.

Green Day and Guns N’ Roses fans have vented their frustration at being unable to get a bus or taxi following gigs earlier this week as 40,000 people exited the venue.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will play at the park tonight and Longitude’s three-day festival will commence on Friday, yet no additional public transport has been put on for any of the gigs.

A spokesperson for the NTA has confirmed that no additional services will be put on due to a lack of staff.

Concert-goer Emma Costello, who attended Green Day on Tuesday, said she was two hours waiting to get a taxi home to the city centre.

“Getting out was an issue and it’s always scary when you leave a gig in somewhere like Marlay Park.. the layout is bad and I think that’s what makes it difficult because everybody rushes out onto the street,” she said.

"I had a coach booked back but there was a hoard of people on the streets so I went for a pint instead.

"I went for one drink and when I was finished I found it really difficult to get a taxi, no taxi would come near me, even when I went further afield there were no taxis, I walked for like 15/ 20 mins trying to get onto a road that had actual cars on it but still no taxi. “So, I was trying to get a taxi for an hour and a half so I went back to my friend's house who lived close by and after half an hour in hers, I got a taxi and I didn’t get home until like 2am.”

Local Rathfarnham Councillor David McManus said the National Transport Authority of Ireland (NTA) must accept overall responsibility for inadequate public transport available for Marlay Park concerts.

“Incompetence and public sector red tape between the NTA and Dublin Bus have left tens of thousands of concert-goers scrambling as buses were once again at full capacity,” he said.

"For the second day of concerts, we have seen basic prior planning absent in providing public transport to Marlay Park. “Dublin Bus operate the local 14 and 16 routes to Marlay Park and the NTA haven’t approved any additional services on these two essential routes.

“Last night the NTA left music fans ‘Knockin' on Heaven's Door’ for public transport – we need urgent action between the NTA and Dublin Bus to provide extra capacity immediately.”

A spokesperson for the NTA said additional services could not be put on due to a lack of staff.

“At an event planning meeting in February, it was made clear by NTA to both the local authority and the event organisers that there would be no spare PSO capacity to enhance bus services to or from Marlay Park,” they said.

“The event organisers agreed to arrange adequate shuttles.

“NTA is happy in principle for operators to add services where there is fleet/driver availability to support those travelling to and from concerts and events, but this must not be at the expense of normal scheduled services.

“At the present time maintaining driver availability is proving challenging for both Go-Ahead Ireland and Dublin Bus so it would not be possible for these operators to cater for events such as concerts at Marlay Park without significant adverse impact on bus services elsewhere."