Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into Taylor Swift’s apartment

A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to break into Taylor Swift’s apartment.

Hanks Johnson, 52, was taken into police custody over the weekend on a trespassing charge after allegedly attempting to enter the singer’s Manhattan apartment, police confirmed on Monday.

The man was arrested at 8:30pm on Saturday after a 911 caller reported he was inside Taylor’s Tribeca building without permission, and was charged with criminal trespass and released on his own recognisance after an arraignment Sunday night.

According to reports, Johnson made a show of sending direct messages to Taylor’s Instagram account outside the courthouse, and claimed the predictive text suggestions on his phone were replies from her.

He also showed off a restraining order barring him from contacting model sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are also friends of the ‘Cardigan’ hitmaker.

For Taylor, the news comes after another of her alleged stalkers was jailed for 30 months in September last year.

Eric Swarbrick was handed down a sentence by a federal judge in Nashville, Tennessee after pleading guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to the 'Bad Blood' singer's former label Big Machine Records.

The terms of the sentence, which includes three years of supervised release, were agreed in a plea deal Swarbrick entered in 2019.

Meanwhile a third stalker named Roger Alvarado reached a plea deal in April 2019, in which he accepted a charge of criminal contempt and agreed to abide by an order of protection in exchange for two to four years in prison, after trying to break into Taylor's house.

In 2017, Mohammed Jaffar was arrested for stalking and burglary after having allegedly followed the 'Love Story' hitmaker for months.

Another of the singer's alleged stalkers, Frank Andrew Hoover, was sentenced to 10 years probation in 2018 after he was accused of threatening to kill the singer.

Irish Independent