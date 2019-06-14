A series of seven summer concerts at Malahide Castle got underway last weekend with Snow Patrol and The Cure and this weekend there's a trio of gigs taking place from Friday to Sunday.

A series of seven summer concerts at Malahide Castle got underway last weekend with Snow Patrol and The Cure and this weekend there's a trio of gigs taking place from Friday to Sunday.

Malahide Castle 2019: Mumford & Sons and Noel Gallagher - stage times, how to get there, tickets, setlist predictions

Mumford & Sons will take to the stage on Friday and Saturday night with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds playing on Sunday June 16.

Here's everything you need to know from how to get there (and home) to what time they take to the stage and our predictions for the setlists.

Are there any tickets left?

Yes, there are limited tickets available from Ticketmaster for Mumford & Sons tonight, June 14, and tomorrow night for €69.75. You can pick up a ticket for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds for €51.96 from Ticketmaster. Credit card collections will be in the grounds of Malahide Castle.

What time do they take to the Malahide Castle stage?

Gates for Mumford & Sons this evening open at 5pm, with Aurora playing at 5.25pm, Wild Youth at 6.15pm and Dermot Kennedy at 7.15pm before Mumford & Sons take to the stage at 8.45pm.

On Saturday, gates open at 4pm and the bands will play to the same schedule as Friday (above).

On Sunday gates open at 4pm with Inhaler playing at 4.30pm, DMA's at 7.20pm, Blossoms at 6.20pm, Doves at 7.30pm and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at 8.50pm.

As usual, queuing will not be allowed before gates open.

How can I get to Malahide Castle?

Access for pedestrians to the grounds will only be through Hogans Gate which is near the DART station. Cars and other vehicles will only be allowed through the back road entrance.

Delays are inevitable around the site for cars and other traffic and there is limited parking available, so the promoters strongly advise fans to avail of public transport and to book their travel to and from the venue in advance.

There's a direct city centre concert bus to George's Quay following each gig from the Dublin Road. There will be signage from the concert grounds and stewards on hand to help direct you. You can buy the tickets for €10 following the concert but the buses are available on a first come first served basis so it might be a good idea to pre-book a ticket HERE. Bear in mind this is a one way ticket home and you'll have to find alternative transport to the concert.

The DART will bring you to Malahide Train Station and you can hop on it from the city centre at Grand Canal Dock, Pearse St, Tara Street, or Connolly. It's about a fifteen minute walk from the station to the venue. Times and fares are HERE.

Private buses are another option and there will be parking within the grounds of Malahide Castle via the back road. However, the buses must be registered with the promoters in advance and you an do that by emailing enquiries@festivalrepublic.com with the following info: Your name, number of passengers, coach company, name of driver, and date and time of arrival and departure.

If you do intend to travel by car expect delays and know that parking is very limited. Car parks are open one hour before the gates open. The promoter has also stated that there WILL be delays leaving the car park after the event due to the volume of traffic. If you park your car in local estates or outside residences it will be clamped or towed.

Security?

The usual ban on backpacks and large bags applies. Only small bags no bigger than A4 (8.27in/21cm × 11.7/ 29.7cm) will be allowed, and your bag will be searched on entry. There won't be any cloakroom or storage facilities and you may be searched on entry and any items considered dangerous will be confiscated.

There is a no alcohol policy on all public transport and private buses travelling to the venue and if you arrive intoxicated you won't be allowed in. There is no re-admission and the promoter states that the concert may be recorded for audio or visual broadcast.

Also, An Garda Síochána will operate a Zero tolerance policy regarding alcohol consumption in public areas, any illegal criminal or anti-social behaviour. Malahide Castle is situated near a residential area so you're asked to respect the locals and their property.

Are children allowed to attend?

No unaccompanied under 16s are allowed on site and you may be asked for photo ID - passport, Garda age card, or driving license. Those under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 18. The bars operate a Challenge 21 policy.

Disabled access?

Disabled customer parking is available in a designated area of the car parks, which is accessed via Back Road. Please contact access@festivalrepublic.com to register and for other non-ticket related access queries.

For accessible ticket queries please contact Ticketmaster: Republic of Ireland: 0818 903001, Northern Ireland & UK: 0333 321 9996, International Customers: 00 353 818 903001

Do I need to bring cash?

You can survive without it. The bars on site will have VISA contactless payment and some food concessions will accept card payments.

Setlist predictions...

Here's what Mumford & Sons played at the Pinkpop Festival on June 8 according to setlist.fm:

Guiding Light

Little Lion Man

The Cave

Beloved

Lover of the Light

Tompkins Square Park

Believe

Ditmas

Slip Away

Awake My Soul

Picture You

Darkness Visible

The Wolf

Encore:

42

Babel

Rose of Sharon

I Will Wait

Delta

And Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds played this setlist on June 8 in Inverness according to setlist.fm:

Fort Knox

Holy Mountain

Keep On Reaching

It's a Beautiful World

She Taught Me How to Fly

Black Star Dancing

Talk Tonight (Oasis cover)

Little by Little (Oasis cover)

Dead in the Water

Everybody's on the Run

AKA... What a Life!

Whatever (Oasis cover)

The Masterplan (Oasis cover)

Wonderwall (Oasis cover)

Stop Crying Your Heart Out (Oasis cover)

Half the World Away (Oasis cover)

Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis cover)

All You Need Is Love (The Beatles cover)

What will the weather be like?

They're outdoor gigs and the forecast for this evening in Dublin is for showers followed by heavier rain throughout the night so bring those wellies and rain gear. Umbrellas are not allowed. There are lighter showers expected for Saturday evening. Sunday is again expected to have heavier showers.

Online Editors