‘Magic by the Lee’ as Cork puts on trial music gigs

CORK is set to offer 'Magic by the Lee' with a series of high-profile outdoor gigs featuring such artists as The Frank and Walters, John Spillane and Lorraine Nash.

The concerts - the first of which will take place on Friday – will be staged in the open air and in full compliance with Covid-19 control guidelines.

While the gigs are free under the Government's Local Live Performance Programme, only 200 fans will be allowed to attend via online ticket distribution.

The Good Room and Cork City Council selected a number of special outdoor venues to showcase the beauty of the city's parks - and to help support the live entertainment sector which has been crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its ‘Magic Nights By The Lee’ programme refers to the well-known John Spillane song ‘Magic Nights in the Lobby Bar’ and will take place throughout August and September.

Events will be staged across the city in Fitzgerald’s Park, the Glen River Park, Ballinlough Park and Ballincollig Regional Park.

There will be five nights of live music, an afternoon showcasing up-and-coming musical talent and a fun 'Mockie Ah' drag show evening.

Artists participating include The Frank and Walters, John Spillane and Lorraine Nash, The White Horse Guitar Club, Mockie Ah and ‘Stevie G presents' involving the best of Cork's up-and-coming musical talent.

Cork's Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Mary Rose Desmond said it was an exciting programme and aimed at helping revive the Leeside live entertainment scene.

"This continues the council’s work to animate our public realm and the safe reopening of the city," she said.

"This exciting programme of seven free concerts in four parks across the city not only supports Cork artists and events crew but also gives the citizens of the city an opportunity to experience some of the best music Cork has to offer for free and safely.”

Events will run from the White Horse Guitar Club playing in Ballincollig Regional Park on Friday (August 20) to Cork's beloved Frank & Walters playing Fitzgerald's Park on August 27.

It will conclude with an evening of pop and classical music in the Glen River Park on September 4.