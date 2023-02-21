| 11.8°C Dublin

Lyra to headline Rock Against Homelessness charity gig in aid of Focus Ireland

Paul Hyland

Signer-songwriter Lyra has been announced as the headline act for this year’s Rock Against Homelessness charity gig in aid Focus Ireland.

The Sunday Independent’s annual fundraiser will return for its eight year on May 26 in the Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre with a stellar line-up of Irish talent.

