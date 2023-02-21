Lyra to headline Rock Against Homelessness charity gig in aid of Focus Ireland

Signer-songwriter Lyra has been announced as the headline act for this year’s Rock Against Homelessness charity gig in aid Focus Ireland.

The Sunday Independent’s annual fundraiser will return for its eight year on May 26 in the Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre with a stellar line-up of Irish talent.

The event will be headlined and curated by Lyra and she will be joined by Aimée, Toshin, Pastiche, Bobbi Arlo, Isaac Butler, and Jack O’Rourke with MayKay.

Read More

Lyra will play a full set on the night and the Cork artist praised Focus Ireland for the work it does in supporting homeless people.

“You would think in 2023 we would be able to provide people with a basic human right, the right to safety and security,” she said.

"Many a night I have walked through the streets seeing people sleeping in doorways trying to protect themselves from the harsh Irish weather and wondered where is the help?

"Thank God for charities like Focus Ireland as without them, I fear the worst. We as a nation need to be the voices for our fellow human beings who have lost everything.”

Singer Jack O’Rourke said it’s “heart-breaking” to see the doorways of Irish cities crowded with people “sleeping and shivering” on cold mornings and he is “proud” to lend his voice to the charity concert.

Meanwhile, Aimée said homeless figures in Ireland are a “catastrophic”.

“Where there's an opportunity to affect positive change, we have to take it. Let's raise some meaningful money for Focus Ireland, and do what we can to support them in their tireless work," she added.

Presenter Laura Whitmore will act as MC on the night and organisers said the show promises to be one to remember, “courtesy of some the most electrifying talent to emerge from Ireland in recent years, and all for a cause that is close to all our hearts”.

Expand Close Laura Whitmore / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laura Whitmore

Video of the Day

“[Focus Ireland] is close to my heart and I’m delighted to host this year’s live show in Dublin. Music is a powerful tool to bring people together and we hope we raise much needed support in tackling the ongoing homelessness crisis in Ireland,” Ms Whitmore said.

Tickets for Rock Against Homelessness at the 3Olympia Theatre go on sale this Friday, February 24, at 9am and cost €27.00, while online bookings are subject to a 12.5pc service charge.

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said events like Rock Against Homelessness - which has raised a much-needed €170,000 for Focus since the first concert in 2016 - help to “bring hope to people” while also raising funds so the charity can support people while they are homeless and help them to eventually secure a home.

“It is really shocking to see that homelessness has shot up 30pc in the last year to a new record total of 11,632 and it’s shameful that nearly 3,500 of these are children.

"Most lost their homes in the rental sector due to rocketing rents, landlords leaving the market, and the pressure due to the rising cost of living crisis,” he said.

"This major event also brings hope to people who are homeless as it shows them that people care about them and want to help.”