Louis Walsh is planning to go back to his roots by managing new music acts.

Louis Walsh on the hunt for new music act to manage after X Factor contract ends this year

The pop guru has been a long-time judge on popular talent show The X Factor, and his contract with the series comes to an end later this year.

"I have my contract, I got a three-year contract and this is my third year. It's always fun," said Louis. "It's fun but I do want to get back into music next year. I want to find one or two new acts to manage, I love doing that.

Brilliant "Listen, I've got three years and I had a brilliant time on X Factor.

"I suppose [I'll] just wait and see what happens this year. I'd love to find someone great that I could get a record deal for." The TV star is also unsure of the fate of his fellow judges, Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger.

"I don't know is the honest answer. I honestly don't. I love them, I really do," Louis said. Louis has an impressive track record in managing groups, including Westlife, Girls Aloud and Boyzone.

Although he is not sure if he will be back on The X Factor in 2019, the Mayo man is certain he wants to be a judge on Ireland's Got Talent again after a successful first series on TV3, which saw Cork dance troupe RDC crowned winners out of thousands of applicants.

"I never wanted to be on TV, I wanted to be behind the scenes in music," he told the Herald.

Louis also illustrated how the talent show was one of the easiest gigs he's ever had and that he can't imagine doing the show with anyone else but his fellow judges Michelle Visage, Denise Van Outen and Jason Byrne. "I definitely want to do Ireland's Got Talent next year, with the same panel," he said. "As long as it's the same panel, I would absolutely do it. We all got on well and you don't always get that on these shows." "I love doing Ireland's Got Talent. That was the easiest job and the most fun job I have ever done in Ireland," he said.

"It was great fun and only nine days in total. There was no mentoring like in X Factor, you just sit there.

"We all got on so well and we didn't know each other before the gig very well. "I had met Michelle once and Denise a few times but it just worked. "Everywhere I go now, people talk to me about Ireland's Got Talent, not X Factor."

American TV personality Michelle has previously said how Louis personally recruited her to be on the talent show and urged the powers that be to make her part of the panel. Louis was recently in town to judge the Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture competition, which saw 86 student models perform in front of an audience of 6,500 at Dublin's 3Arena. "I love doing it because it's different every year," he told the Herald about judging the contest.

