Longitude 2020: A$AP Rocky among first acts announced

A$AP Rocky will finally make it on to the stage at Longitude having been forced to pull out at the last minute last year.

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, is among the first acts announced for the 2020 festival, which will take place at Marlay Park from July 3 to July 5.

Prior to his scheduled headline performance last year he was arrested in Stockholm after an alleged fight in the city and was replaced in the line-up by American rapper and songwriter Ski Mask The Slump God.

A$AP Rocky was convicted of assault in August but was given a 'conditional sentence' meaning he did not have to serve any time.

Kendrick Lamar

Now he is lined up to close Longitude on the Sunday night of the event.

Kendrick Lamar, meanwhile, will headline on the Friday night with London rapper and afroswing star J Hus also performing on the opening night.

Tyler, The Creator (Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock)

On Saturday Tyler, The Creator wil headline alongside AJ Tracey.

Other acts announced for the festival include Young Thug, DaBaby, Aitch, Playboi Carti, Lil Tecca, Mabel, Charli XCX, JAY1, EarthGang, Pop Smoke, IDK and Santi.

Weekend Tickets cost €199.50, two day tickets are €159.50 and day tickets cost €89.50. On sale December 13 at 9am.

