Lizzo, Gavin Friday, Jack White: Hotly anticipated albums being released from the lockdown vault

Lizzo's new album will be one of the most anticipated records of the decade

The pandemic has stopped many artists from touring. But it hasn’t halted their productivity in the studio.

So we can expect 2022 to be a big year – maybe even a wonderful year – for recorded music. Though it will not be without its complications, courtesy of Covid.

Meath hipsters HamsandwicH’s album, for instance, scheduled for release in April, has now been pushed back to late summer. And the re-issue of Dublin band Whipping Boy’s 1992 debut album Submarine won’t happen until September, because of problems with capacity at pressing plants.

U2 probably won’t have such problems, should they decide to release a new album. The Edge hinted at new music last year, but will they want to put out a new album (their first since Songs of Experience in 2017) in a year when it seems highly unlikely that they can tour it live?

Hopefully, Hozier will step up to the plate and release his long-awaited album later this year. And rapper Kendrick Lamar, whose last album, Damn, was all the way back in 2017, is rumoured to have something new coming.

In any event, 2022 will be a fascinating year. Here’s my pick of the best...

Lizzo's new album will be one of the most anticipated records of the decade

Lizzo

Whenever it lands, Lizzo’s sequel to 2019’s Cuz I Love You – an album that was nominated for eight Grammy awards – will be one of the most-anticipated records of the decade.

The Detroit-born rapper and songwriter is being cagey though. When it got out last summer that she was working on something in the studio with producer Mark Ronson, she posted a video to TikTok. In response to someone asking about a new album in production, she said, putting on a performance worthy of her onstage genius.

“An album? Absolutely not, I’m not making no f**king album! I’m not in a studio; this isn’t Mark Ronson; and I’m not hanging out with songwriters like Phil Lawrence…” she said, laughing – before turning the camera to reveal Mark Ronson and Phil Lawrence, both of whom co-wrote ‘Uptown Funk’ with Bruno Mars.

Whatever – if anything – came out of those sessions, Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson, has said she is entering “a new era”.

Intriguingly, in an interview with Vogue magazine last year, the star (who sang about body positivity on ‘Soulmate’ from Cuz I Love You: “She never tell me to exercise/We always get extra fries”) said she didn’t want the ‘body positivity’ philosophy reduced to something that could be simply appropriated and commercialised.

“Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about.

"I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative. What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it.

“Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know? Girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from... the mainstream effect of body positivity now.

"But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets... you know, it gets made acceptable.”

Will she return to the issue of race in America, about which she wrote so movingly on ‘My Skin’ from the Big GRRRL Small World album in 2015? The song was prompted by the murder that year of Jamar Clark, a 24-year-old African-American man, by police officers in Minneapolis. “I woke up in this,” Lizzo sang. “I woke in my skin. I can’t wash it away, so you can’t take it away – my brown skin.”

The working title for Gavin Friday's new album is 'Ecce Homo'. Picture by Peter Rowan

The working title for Gavin Friday's new album is 'Ecce Homo'. Picture by Peter Rowan

Gavin Friday

One of the great albums of the 1990s, Gavin Friday’s Shag Tobacco featured the former Virgin Prune frontman teasing the world like a Finglas-born Jacques Brel. Bono and The Edge popped up on backing vocals on ‘Little Black Dress’, while ‘Angel’, also from the 1995 album, stood out on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s movie Romeo + Juliet.

Sixteen years later, Friday’s Catholic album – with our hero on the cover in a photograph inspired by a painting by Sir John Lavery of Michael Collins lying in state – came out on Good Friday 2011. And that was his last solo album to date.

In 2017, he sang with the French alternative art-noise duo Atonalist (Renaud-Gabriel Pion and Arnaud Fournier) on their album Atonalism. Two years later, worked with influential British poet Jeremy Reed and Bauhaus’s David J on the album Excess & Ruin. He and Howie B have recorded the song ‘Death on All Fronts (America is Falling)’ for the new Allen Ginsberg tribute album The Fall of America, to be released on February 5.

This is all well and good – but it is not the solo album his fans have been craving. There is some encouraging news on that, though.

“I’m actually in the studio over the next few weeks finishing it off,” he told me. “The working title at the moment is Ecce Homo. It’s full-on electronic with classical instruments. When will it be out? God knows. Maybe late 2022 or definitely early 2023.”

Shamir's album 'Heterosexuality' is due for release in February

Shamir's album 'Heterosexuality' is due for release in February

Shamir

Shamir’s music is confessional, zeitgeisty, unique, transcendent. Due for release in February, Heterosexuality is the iconoclastic Philadelphia-based LGBTQ activist showing vocal dexterity, as well as a power with words. Especially on ‘Cisgender’, where he explores binary limitations: “I’m not cisgender, I’m not binary, trans/ I don’t wanna be a girl, I don’t wanna be a man/ I’m just existing on this God-forsaken land.”

Shamir has always been at his best when he has been at his most vulnerable. He wrote 2019’s garage-pop tear-jerker ‘On My Own’ about a break-up. “I always thought my heart was freezing/ And I’m just cold/ But I refuse to f**king suffer/ Just to feel whole.” The words have taken on new meaning with the pandemic.

Elsewhere on the new album, Shamir questions definitions of sexuality and homophobia on the synth-pop classic ‘Gay Agenda’. In the video for the latter he wears antlers and sings: “You’re just stuck in the box that was made for me/ And you’re mad that I got out and I’m living free.”

He has said of Heterosexuality that it is an album where he is “finally acknowledging my trauma”. A global pandemic is the perfect time for a bit of inspiring trauma pop, don’t you think?

Aaliyah's posthumous album 'Unstoppable' is due at the end of January

Aaliyah's posthumous album 'Unstoppable' is due at the end of January

Aaliyah

In 1990, at the age of 10, Aaliyah competed on the US TV talent show Star Search. Two years later, she sang with her aunt, Gladys Knight, at one of Knight’s concerts. At 14, she released her debut album Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number. It went platinum.

She became a global star, and then she tragically died in a plane crash in August 2001, aged 22. Her posthumous album Unstoppable, produced by Timbaland, is due at the end of this month, with promised cameos from Chris Brown, Drake, Future, Ne-Yo, Snoop Dogg, and The Weeknd, The latter’s duet with Aaliyah, ‘Poison’ has already come out.

Even before its release, Unstoppable has caused controversy because of its lack of female collaborators.

An unhappy Aaliyah fan posted on Twitter: “Imagine having the opp to create a new Aaliyah album with an entire generation of women that were directly influenced (Ciara, Teyana, Tinashe, Normani, Jhene, CxH, H.E.R, Sevyn, etc) but instead we get Snoop Dogg, Ne-Yo, Future, CB, and a weird Weeknd song...yikes.”

Kevin Shields claims two new MBV albums are due, and we're hoping

Kevin Shields claims two new MBV albums are due, and we're hoping

My Bloody Valentine

Dublin’s My Bloody Valentine plan to release successive albums this year. Holding your breath for them to arrive might not be advisable, as the band’s reclusive genius Kevin Shields has been promising new material every year now for some time. There is also talk of a tour, pandemic permitting of course.

Some cynics might argue, not unreasonably, that Covid might be gone before Shields and his co-workers in MBV are playing new material.

The Pale will be releasing new music in 2022

The Pale will be releasing new music in 2022

The Pale

In July, The Pale plan to release the EP Keep Sketch. “Keep sketch,” says the band’s lead singer Matthew Devereux, “is an old Dublin phrase from my childhood, which means to keep an eye out for figures of authority while getting up to mischief.

“As you know, mischief is a good start to most everything worthwhile.”

Jack White has new releases pencilled in for April and July

Jack White has new releases pencilled in for April and July

Jack White

In 2014, Detroit provocateur Jack White got the jump on pandemic-themed albums when he named his acid-blues LP Lazaretto after 18th century yellow fever hospitals. Literally, a lazar house meant “a house for lepers”.

Later this year, the former half of duo The White Stripes has two albums due, with equally upbeat titles: Fear of the Dawn drops on April 8 with Entering Heaven Alive on July 22.