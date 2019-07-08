Lizzo announces one night only at Dublin's Olympia Theatre

You'll need to be quick with those thumbs on Friday morning when tickets for Lizzo's just-announced headline show at the Olympia Theatre go on sale.

The Dublin date on November 10, 2019 is part of the hip hop and R&B star's upcoming Cuz I Love You Too European Tour.

The announcement comes just a week after her storming set at Glastonbury when she spoke about the difference between it and her slot in 2014 which had felt, she said, "like an empty balloon".

Not so 2019 as a huge crowd turned out to catch her on the West Holts stage last Saturday.

Lizzo attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV)

“This time nearly 20,000 people put their hands in the air and shared a moment of true love with us. Please don’t give up, the world needs you," she said.

It was in 2016 that the Detroit-born and Houston-raised singer really began to make an impact following the release of her EP, Coconut Oil.

Tracks such as Good As Hell, Phone, and Water Me earned her a dedicated audience and in 2018 her hit Boys hit several 'best song of the year' lists at Pitchfork, Paste and Time.

Her third studio album, Cuz I Love You has also caused a stir with hits including Juice, Jerome and Truth Hurts.

“This is a way more confident Lizzo who believes in her confidence,” she said. “For the last three years, I’ve been working on myself and learning how to love who I am. There were moments that would’ve completely defeated me when I was younger. Instead, I was able to not just survive, but thrive.

"This is the person who I truly want to be. It’s a self-filling prophecy ready for the world. I really found my voice. I love it. I love my body. I love talking shit, and it’s what I’m doing.”

Tickets from €39.50 go on sale Friday July 12 at 10am from Ticketmaster.

Online Editors