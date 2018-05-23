Live at the Marquee Cork 2018 line-up revealed: Alanis Morissette, Picture This, Kodaline, Gavin James, The Script and more

Independent.ie

This year's Live at the Marquee Cork line-up is top heavy with top Irish acts from Kodaline to The Script and Picture This to Gavin James.

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/music-news/live-at-the-marquee-cork-2018-lineup-revealed-alanis-morissette-picture-this-kodaline-gavin-james-the-script-and-more-36938651.html

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/article35679307.ece/ebcce/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_d6eddaca-7363-4fc5-a375-f976457ffcbb_1