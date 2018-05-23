Entertainment Music News

Wednesday 23 May 2018

Live at the Marquee Cork 2018 line-up revealed: Alanis Morissette, Picture This, Kodaline, Gavin James, The Script and more

Canadian rock singer Alanis Morissette performing on the V Stage, on the first day of the V2002 music festival in Hylands Park, Chelmsford.
Aoife Kelly

This year's Live at the Marquee Cork line-up is top heavy with top Irish acts from Kodaline to The Script and Picture This to Gavin James.

A summer of music sessions kicks off on June 7 with Kodaline supported by special guest Stpehanie Rainey.

Also on the bill are Bell X1, 2FM Live with Jenny Green and the RTE Concert Orchestra, Christy Moore Nathan Carter and The Coronas, who will wrap up the season with two dates on July 13 and 14.

Among the international names jetting in to Cork are James Bay, Jack Johnson, a-ha, CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers, Alanis Morissette, Kraftwerk 3D, and Don McLean.

Comedy-wise Tommy Tiernan and Dara O Briain will be entertaining the masses.

Here's the full line-up and dates:

JUNE:

7 June              Kodaline

special guest Stephanie Rainey

9 June              Tommy Tiernan

12 June            a-ha

14 June            Don McLean

15 June            Bell X1

16 June            Gavin James

17 June            CHIC featuring NILE RODGERS

19 June            Picture This

20 June            Picture This

22 June            2FM LIVE with Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra

23 June            2FM LIVE with Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra

25 June            The Script

26 June            The Script

27 June            James Bay

29 June            Dara O’Briain

30 June            Christy Moore

 

JULY:

1 July                Nathan Carter

2 July               Jack Johnson

4 July               Alanis Morissette

11 July             Kraftwerk 3-D

13 July             The Coronas

14 July             The Coronas

 

Tickets for Live at the Marquee are available from ticketmaster.ie and Ticketmaster outlets nationwide. 

Online Editors

