Live at the Marquee Cork 2018 line-up revealed: Alanis Morissette, Picture This, Kodaline, Gavin James, The Script and more
This year's Live at the Marquee Cork line-up is top heavy with top Irish acts from Kodaline to The Script and Picture This to Gavin James.
A summer of music sessions kicks off on June 7 with Kodaline supported by special guest Stpehanie Rainey.
Also on the bill are Bell X1, 2FM Live with Jenny Green and the RTE Concert Orchestra, Christy Moore Nathan Carter and The Coronas, who will wrap up the season with two dates on July 13 and 14.
Among the international names jetting in to Cork are James Bay, Jack Johnson, a-ha, CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers, Alanis Morissette, Kraftwerk 3D, and Don McLean.
Comedy-wise Tommy Tiernan and Dara O Briain will be entertaining the masses.
Here's the full line-up and dates:
JUNE:
7 June Kodaline
special guest Stephanie Rainey
9 June Tommy Tiernan
12 June a-ha
14 June Don McLean
15 June Bell X1
16 June Gavin James
17 June CHIC featuring NILE RODGERS
19 June Picture This
20 June Picture This
22 June 2FM LIVE with Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra
23 June 2FM LIVE with Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra
25 June The Script
26 June The Script
27 June James Bay
29 June Dara O’Briain
30 June Christy Moore
JULY:
1 July Nathan Carter
2 July Jack Johnson
4 July Alanis Morissette
11 July Kraftwerk 3-D
13 July The Coronas
14 July The Coronas
Tickets for Live at the Marquee are available from ticketmaster.ie and Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.
