Little Mix have announced an arena tour of the UK and Ireland and their first date will be at the 3Arena.

Little Mix have announced an arena tour of the UK and Ireland and their first date will be at the 3Arena.

Little Mix kicking off UK and Ireland 'LMF Tour' 2019 at 3Arena

The LM5 Tour will start with one date at the Dublin venue on October 10, 2019. They will also play the SSE Arena Belfast on Sunday October 13.

The shows will see Little Mix perform songs from their fifth album LM5, alongside their greatest hits including 'Touch', ‘Shout Out to My Ex', ‘Black Magic’ and 'Wings'.

The band, which were formed on The X Factor in 2011, have spent the last year working with writers and producers including Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne, Camille Purcell, MNEK, Timberland, Loose Change, TMS and RAYE.

The first single from the album, Woman Like Me, featuring Nicki Minaj, released last week.

Fans who pre-order a copy of the forthcoming new Little Mix LM5 album from the official store before 3pm on Tuesday October 23 will receive an exclusive pre-sale code for early access tickets to the tour.

General tickets go on sale Friday 26th October at 9am from Ticketmaster and start from €37.50 including booking fee.

Online Editors