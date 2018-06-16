Liam Gallagher fan reunited with missing ticket just in time for former Oasis star's Malahide gig

A woman that left her ticket for Liam Gallagher 's Malahide Castle concert on the train was reunited with it just in time for the gig, with the help of Irish Rail.

Ursula, from Roscommon, travelled from Carrick-on-Shannon to see Liam Gallagher play at Malahide Castle last night. Her own ticket was tucked away safely in her handbag, but her friend's ticket was in a birthday card in her rucksack - which she left behind in the carriage.

"I had two tickets for me and my mate who turned 30 yesterday. I realised after ten minutes I had left it on the train. I didn't mind about the clothes in the rucksack, just her ticket," she told Independent.ie "I was sickened when I realised the ticket was there and was stressing out for about an hour, trying to do everything I could to get it back."

Ursula contacted Irish Rail for help, but there was no luck at first. An hour later, however, the bag had luckily been found on a train to Dundalk. "They sent it back to Malahide Station and I got there at 7.30pm, just in time for the gig. It was all thanks to Damien in Pearse Street Station that helped me out.

"I was ecstatic to get it back - it made my night. I'm a long time Oasis fan and Noel was always my favourite, but Liam put on a hell of a show." The former Oasis front man took to the stage at Malahide Castle for a sold out show on Friday night. Taking to Twitter, the singer said: "Thanks Dublin, you lot were insane, see you next year some time."

Meanwhile, Irish Rail apologised for delays to services last night as the concert came to an end and commuters headed to get the DART home. It appears the delays were caused by an interference with the doors, as concert-goers dashed to get home.

Online Editors