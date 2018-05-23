Entertainment Music News

Liam Gallagher dedicates Live Forever to Manchester attack victims at first Rolling Stones UK show

Liam Gallagher played ahead of the Rolling Stones on the opening night of the UK leg of their tour (Ian West/PA)
Aoife Kelly

Liam Gallagher opened for The Rolling Stones on the first night of the UK leg of their tour on Tuesday night and dedicated Oasis hit Live Forever to the Manchester Arena bomb attack victims.

The show took place on the first anniversary of the attack at the Ariana Grande concert which resulted in the loss of 22 lives.

The singer, who was joined onstage at the Olympic Stadium by former bandmate Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, dedicated Live Forever to them.

"This if for everyone in Manchester," Liam, who hails from Manchester, said as he introduced the Oasis hit. "Sing along if you know the words."

The Rolling Stones took to Twitter to thank Gallagher afterwards, "You and I are going to live forever... thank you to @liamgallagher."

The sold out show took place at the Olympic Stadium in London just days after they thrilled audiences in Dublin with the first of their No Filter tour dates at Croke Park.

As the Rolling Stones took to the stage, Jagger said: “It’s great to be back in our home town.”

Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood and drummer Charlie Watts will play a second date at the stadium in Stratford on Saturday and another at Twickenham in June. As well as London, the rockers will also play stadiums in Southampton, Coventry, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

