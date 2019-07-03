Liam Gallagher has apologised to his brother Noel's daughter Anais for involving her in a dispute between the former Oasis rockers.

Liam Gallagher apologises to mother and niece after online row

He said on Twitter: "My sincere apologies to my beautiful mum Peggy and my lovely niece Anais for getting caught up in all of this childish behaviour I love you both dearly LG x"

The pair traded barbed words online after Noel's wife criticised Liam's Glastonbury set.

Noel's wife Sara MacDonald is understood to have branded Liam "a fat t**t doing his tribute act" at the iconic festival.

High Flying Birds frontman Noel shared a screenshot of an alleged Whatsapp conversation between Liam and his 19-year-old daughter

Liam and Noel have had a famously turbulent relationship over the years, which appeared to reach breaking point when Oasis disbanded a decade ago.

Press Association