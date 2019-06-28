Liam Gallagher announces 3Arena date on European tour and releases new track The River

Liam Gallagher has announced a 3Arena date as part of his new UK and European arena tour.

The younger of the Gallagher brothers will take to the stage of the Dublin venue on November 24, two months after the release of his new album on September 20.

Why Me? Why Not is his second solo album and the first single release, Shockwave, hit the top of the Official Vinyl and Trending charts.

He has just released the second single, The River, which was co-written by producer Andrew Wyatt with whom he previously collaborated on his album As You Were.

"I want the second album to be a step-up because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better," he said.

"So that’s what we’ve done. It’s a better record than ‘As You Were’. Which is saying something, as that was epic, wasn’t it?”

The River and Shockwaves are available as instant downloads for fans pre-ordering Why Me? Why Not and the album will be available on CD, vinyl, download and streaming.

Also, fans who pre-order the album will receive access tohte pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale opens at 9am on Wednesday July 10 and the general sale starts at 9am on July 12.

The tour will take in 23 dates across the UK, Ireland and Europe in November and February including Manchester's MEN Arena on November 20 adn London's O2 on November 28.

Online Editors