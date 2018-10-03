Liam Gallagher addresses Slane Castle Oasis reunion offer

Liam Gallagher has addressed reports of an offer from Irish promoters MCD to Oasis to perform at Slane Castle.

Following the announcement that Metallica would play the legendary Co Meath venue this year at Slane Castle last week, head of MCD Denis Desmond said he has Oasis in his sights.

"They’ve played Slane with R.E.M, there’s always an offer on the table, and they know it. It goes up every week. And they know that as well," he told Extra.ie.

Liam was asked about the possibility of an Oasis reunion at Slane by a fan on Twitter, however, and replied, "No deal no table but like I've said bfore I'm ready to go [sic]".

No deal no table but like I've said bfore I'm ready to go — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 30, 2018

Oasis supported REM at Slane in 1995 and headlined in June 2009, supported by The Prodigy and Kasabian.

The younger Gallagher brother took to Twitter in July to both goad and cajole his older sibling by referencing the fact that Noel was set to perform at several dry venues with his band, High Flying Birds - but also suggested a reunion.

The Oasis show at Slane Castle 2008 attracted a capacity crowd of 80,000

”Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can’t drink alcohol now that’s the BeZarist thing you’ve done yet I forgive you now let’s get the BIG O back together and stop f****** about the drinks are on me LG x”.

Fans were excited about the "let's get the BIG O back together" and even more so when Liam added, "Cmon".

However, Noel did not respond. He is currently touring with High Flying Birds and is releasing a book, Any Road Will Get Us There (If We Don't Know Where We're Going), while Liam is working on his second solo album.

Noel quit Oasis in 2009 stating, "It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight.

“People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

Earlier this year Noel spoke to the Sunday Independent about why he quit.

“I had had it. I sat in the car for five minutes. There was silence until my security guard’s walkie-talkie was crackling and he said, ‘Are we staying or going?’ And I said, ‘We’re going.’ Once I had said those words, I thought , ‘That’s it’. But , you know, I felt I had done enough. I felt that I, personally, had done enough. I felt that this was just going to go around in circles, forever," he said.

"It is easy to sit there and pick up the cheque, travel in separate aeroplanes, separate dressing rooms, go onstage at opposite sides of the venue, and do the gig. 90pc of those big bands do it. U2 don’t do it because they are big f***ing mates.”

