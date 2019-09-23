Lewis Capaldi announces two headline outdoor shows for Cork and Dublin

Lewis Capaldi has announced two major outdoor Irish shows for next summer.

Having sold out his upcoming Olympia Theatre and two 3Arena dates for November and March next year respectively, he has just announced Irish Independent Park, Cork for June 18, 2020 and Malahide Castle for June 20.

Capaldi, who recently performed on the first Late Late Show of the season on RTE One, has enjoyed a phenomenal year with his debut album spending six weeks at number one in the UK.

Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent is currently the second highest-selling album of the year in the UK and the lead single Someone You Loved also spent seven weeks at number one.

It has been streamed more than a billion times worldwide since March and has just entered the Billboard Chart Top 10 in the US.

He's one of few artists to ever sell out an arena tour before releasing his debut album.

Tickets for Irish Independent Park and Malahide Castle €49.90 including booking fees from www.ticketmaster.ie on general sale this Friday September 27th at 9am

Online Editors