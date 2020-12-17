Lesley Roy to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2021 in Rotterdam after 2020 cancellation

Lesley Roy, who will represent Ireland with a new song which will be released in early 2021. Photo: Luca Truffarelli

Singer-songwriter Lesley Roy will represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam next May with a brand-new song, RTÉ announced today.

Due to Covid-19 the Eurovision was cancelled for the first time in its 65-year history in 2020, meaning Irish-born and New York resident Lesley didn’t get the chance to compete with her uplifting pop tune, Story of My Life.

The balbriggan native has spent the past three months in the studio working on a new song to represent Ireland with. Ireland's Eurovision 2021 song has now been chosen and will be revealed in the New Year.

The singer-songwriter said: “It was a real shame we didn’t get to showcase Story of My Life on the Eurovision stage, but had the show not been cancelled, then this new song would never have emerged. I’ve been working on new material 24/7 and this song was clearly the strongest out of all of the demos.

"I believe that it is even bigger than Story of My Life, and will reach an even wider audience. I am just so excited to finally get my shot on the Eurovision stage after months and months of work and can’t wait to reveal more information about our song in the New Year."

The song was written and produced by Lesley, along with Eurovision producer Lukas Hallgren, Philip Strand producer/songwriter Normandie, Deepend, and Emelie Eriksson (known as EEVA ) a Stockholm-based songwriter at Baggpipe Studios.

Michael Kealy, Head of the Ireland Delegation for Eurovision 2021, said: "We were all very excited about bringing Lesley and Story of My Life to Rotterdam this year so it was a real shame that it wasn’t to be. However, Lesley’s new song is every bit as catchy as the last one and I can’t wait for her to perform it in Rotterdam next May to the biggest live music audience on the planet”.

Details of the song and the first airplay will happen at a date to be announced early in the New Year.

Ireland will perform in the first semi-final at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday, May 18 at the Rotterdam Ahoy Arena with the final taking place on Saturday, May 22.

