Leon Bridges announces intimate Dublin concert this year
Rising star Leon Bridges has announced a concert in Dublin as part of his upcoming European tour.
He will perform at Dublin's Olympia Theatre on November 7th.
Bridges has enjoyed a meteoric rise to success over the last number of years with two Grammy nominations under his belt. He's no stranger to Irish shores having performed at Longitude Festival in 2015 and 2015 and took to the stage of the Olympia Theatre in a sold-out gig last year.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 13 at 10am from Ticketmaster outlets. Prices start at €31.
Leon Bridges Live (UK/Europe) dats
9th April – Jazz Café, London SOLD OUT
23rd October – Neue Theaterfabrik, Munich
24th October – Live Music Hall, Cologne
25th October – Docks, Hamburg
27th October – Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo
28th October – Cirkus, Stockholm
29th October – Vega, Copenhagen
1st November – AFAS Live, Amsterdam
2nd November – AB, Brussels
3rd November – Le Trianon, Paris
5th November – O2 Academy, Brixton
7th November – Olympia, Dublin
9th November – O2 Academy, Glasgow
11th November – O2 Institute, Birmingham
12th November – Rock City, Nottingham
14th November – Academy, Manchester
15th November – O2 Academy, Leeds
17th November – O2 Academy Brixton, London
Online Editors