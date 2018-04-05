Entertainment Music News

Thursday 5 April 2018

Leon Bridges announces intimate Dublin concert this year

Leon Bridges
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Rising star Leon Bridges has announced a concert in Dublin as part of his upcoming European tour.

He will perform at Dublin's Olympia Theatre on November 7th.

Bridges has enjoyed a meteoric rise to success over the last number of years with two Grammy nominations under his belt. He's no stranger to Irish shores having performed at Longitude Festival in 2015 and 2015 and took to the stage of the Olympia Theatre in a sold-out gig last year.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 13 at 10am from Ticketmaster outlets. Prices start at €31.

Leon Bridges Live (UK/Europe) dats

9th April – Jazz Café, London SOLD OUT

23rd October – Neue Theaterfabrik, Munich

24th October – Live Music Hall, Cologne

25th October – Docks, Hamburg

27th October – Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo

28th October – Cirkus, Stockholm

29th October – Vega, Copenhagen

1st November – AFAS Live, Amsterdam

2nd November – AB, Brussels

3rd November – Le Trianon, Paris

5th November – O2 Academy, Brixton

7th November – Olympia, Dublin

9th November – O2 Academy, Glasgow

11th November – O2 Institute, Birmingham

12th November – Rock City, Nottingham

14th November – Academy, Manchester

15th November – O2 Academy, Leeds

17th November – O2 Academy Brixton, London

