Leading Irish musician and composer Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin dies aged 67

The leading Irish musician and composer Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin has died at the age of 67.

The native of Clonmel, Co Tipperary, was the Emeritus Professor of Music at the University of Limerick and the founder and director of the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance.

He collaborated with the RTE orchestra and the broadcaster said he was celebrated for his “fusion of Irish traditional and classical music in particular for his unique style of piano playing.”

He passed away last night at the Milford Hospice in Limerick.

A number of well-known musicians and academics, University of Limerick students and fans paid tribute to the musician online.

Orchestral musician Liam Lawton paid tribute, writing; "Tonight one of the great legends of Irish music has gone to his eternal reward. "Micheal O Suilleabhain was a unique artist whose music brought together so many strands of Irish music.

"His vision and and talent created a roadway that so many of us travelled over the years but nobody could ever emulate the gift that was Micheal O Suilleabhain. His music carved a niche that will be remembered long after all of us."

The Irish Chamber Orchestra wrote; "It is with a heavy heart that we at the ICO have learned of the passing of Mícheál O Suilleabhain, musician,composer, leader and great friend.

"Mícheál was instrumental in the relocation of the orchestra to Limerick and indeed the ICO is an integral part of the Irish World Academy founded by Mícheál.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Helen, Eoin, Moley, Luke and Noirin on their terrible loss. May he Rest In Peace."

Tipperary County Councillor Siobhan Ambrose described Mr O'Suilleabháin as an "acclaimed Irish musician, performer and composer."

She wrote; "It is with great sadness that I just heard of the passing of one of Clonmels most famous sons Micheál O' Suilleabháin.

"Micheál passed away this evening in Milford Hospice in Limerick... He was a very proud Clonmel man."

