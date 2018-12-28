Chris de Burgh has said he thinks his iconic hit Lady In Red will live on when he is “gone”.

Chris de Burgh has said he thinks his iconic hit Lady In Red will live on when he is “gone”.

'Lady In Red will live on when I've gone' - Chris De Burgh

The 1986 song, which went to No.1 in Ireland, the UK, Canada, Norway and Belgium, made de Burgh a household name.

“Its success is fantastic,” he said.

Speaking to the Herald, the legendary singer-song writer said the song even had fans in Russia.

Despite traditionally splitting public opinion, it is as popular as ever, said de Burgh.

“I’ve 300 other songs, but Lady In Red is just one of them. Funnily enough, in America, it is massive, but most people wouldn’t have a clue who Chris de Burgh was.

“It’s an enormous hit. I go to a lot of places, like Russia, where they love it. When I’ve gone, it’s still going to be around – it’s fantastic.”

The song was inspired by the night de Burgh met his wife-to-be, Diane.

The singer may now be 70, but he has no plans of slowing down.

He will play some of the world’s biggest venues next year with his Classic Albums tour.

At home, de Burgh is booked in to play Dublin’s Bord Gais Theatre in October.

“Most years, I do 70 or 80 concerts. I’ve already done a whole pile of solo shows across Europe and Canada this year,” he said.

“Next year, I’ll be touring the whole of autumn. We’re all across the UK, Europe and North America.”

As for the secret to his long career, de Burgh said there were two key ingredients: good health and a loyal fan base.

“You have to have those two things – good health and a public who want to hear what you’re still doing.”

The singer is dad to former Miss World Rosanna Davison whose husband Wesley Quirke recently opened the Carlton Casino on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

While Chris doesn’t gamble himself, he said he could understand why people liked going to the Carlton because it was “splendid”.

Speaking of his son-in-law, de Burgh said: “Wes is a lovely fella. I’m very fond of him.”

Online Editors