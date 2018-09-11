Kylie Minogue announces two Irish dates for October

Princess of pop Kylie Minogue kickstarts her latest tour next week, with a stop in Dublin scheduled for next month.

The Aussie singer will bring her Golden tour to the 3Arena on October 7, with a second date in Belfast's SSE Arena on October 8.

Fans of the Spinning Around hitmaker can look forward to songs from her current album Golden, released earlier this year, but will also be treated to the best of Kylie's repertoire.

She has remained a pop icon for the past three decades, with her hit Can't Get You Out of My Head being one of the best-selling singles of the Noughties.

Kylie Rose to fame on Australian soap neighbours, and was joined by her co-star Jason Donovan in London on Sunday night as she headlined BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park.

Donovan surprised the singer by joining her for a dance on stage, with Kylie saying, "Where do we go from there? I had no idea that was going to happen!

"Thank you Jason. We travelled back in time there."

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reunite on stage for a rendition of 'Especially for You'

Herald