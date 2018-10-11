Kylie announces rescheduled dates for Dublin and Belfast shows

Kylie Minogue has announced new dates for her two postponed Irish concerts.

Kylie Minogue has announced new dates for her two postponed Irish concerts.

The singer was forced to postpone concerts in Dublin and Belfast last weekend due to illness.

However, she has now announced that she will play the 3Arena in Dublin on December 3 and SSE Arena Belfast on December 5. All original tickets are valid for the rescheduled dates.

The dates are part of her Golden Tour and fans were disappointed when she cancelled just six hours before doors were due to open.

She Tweeted:

"I’m so sorry to let you know that I can’t do tonight’s Dublin or tomorrow’s Belfast shows.

"I’ve been trying everything possible to be well enough to perform for you but a throat infection has led to vocal strain."

In a second Tweet she said:

"I promise I’ll be back as soon as possible and at 100%. (The Guinness will be on me!) We’re working on rescheduling and more details will follow. I’m so, so sorry to let you down and thank you for your understanding."

Online Editors