Kodaline releasing limited number of extra tickets for sold out Malahide Castle show

The show takes place on Friday June 8 at the Dublin venue and a limited number of tickets from €49.90 will go on sale this Friday May 25 at 9am.

Kodaline have had yet another busy year, having just released a new single from their new album which will release later this year. Follow Your Fire saw them collaborate once again with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid and producer Steve Mac.

It's the third single from the album, with fans already being treated to Brother and Ready to Change, and the album itself will be their third, after their phenomenally well received sophomore effort, Coming Up For Air.

Their debut album, In A Perfect World, has sold over a million copies worldwide with streaming figures into the 100s of millions. On Vevo the band's videos have had over 200 million views, and they have sold over a million singles.