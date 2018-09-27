Kodaline launch Ceol 2018 album with surprise visit to local school

They have achieved success worldwide, but Dublin band Kodaline proved they haven't forgotten their roots when they paid a surprise visit to their local school.

The Swords lads made the day for delighted students at Loreto College in north Dublin when they turned up to hand-deliver a project they were closely involved in - CEOL 2018 le hEoghan McDermott.

Kodaline launch Ceol at Loreto College Swords

The album - curated by Dublin radio presenter Eoghan McDermott - features a compilation of some of the biggest songs of this year recorded by their original artists through the Irish language.

It has star power and features Saoirse Ronan and rapper Macklemore, who both came on board to read the spoken-word opening of the CD. The album also features Irish bands The Coronas and Picture This.

Kodaline launch Ceol at Loreto College Swords

To help celebrate the delivery of the albums, Kodaline surprised their local school by dropping in to distribute them in person. They are among 350,000 copies available.

Kodaline had photographs with the students and treated the school to a live performance.

Peter McNamara, principal at Loreto College, Swords, said: "The reaction from the students in Loreto Swords, and previously to all tracks released on RTE 2fm, to the album has been phenomenal. It's an amazing initiative that really inspires an interest in the Irish language within and outside of the classroom."

Danny O'Reilly, Coronas frontman, said: "I hope that our song Nilimid Breagach (We Couldn't Fake It) on CEOL 2018 and all the other amazing tracks on the album will inspire people to use more Irish, especially this year during Bliain na Gaeilge."

