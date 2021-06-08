Kodaline announce acoustic tour as pandemic restrictions on gigs ease

In an announcement that’s sure to be music to the ears of fans dying to get back to physical venues, Kodaline have revealed they will be embarking on a real life, in person tour later this year.

The tour of intimate and completely acoustic gigs will be brought to venues around Ireland in November and December.

They include locations such as Dublin’s Olympia Theatre, Cork Opera House, UL Concert Hall and Leisureland in Galway.

Read More





Read More

This will be the first tour for Kodaline since before the pandemic, and the first chance to hear their recently released studio album One Day At A Time live, which has now been streamed more than 60 million times and seen them garner another 100 million YouTube views.

The band approached their fourth album with a streamlined process that took them back to their roots. The majority of the sessions revolved around the four band members alone in their modest recording space in Dublin, with production led by bassist Jason Boland.

The Dublin-born rock group rocketed to international fame with their smash-hit first studio album, In A Perfect World, and since have achieved three No.1 albums in Ireland, two Top 5 albums in the UK, and more than a billion streams at Spotify.

2019 brought the group to some of the biggest shows of their career. At home in Dublin they sold-out two outdoor shows at St. Anne’s Park, while a ten-date UK tour culminated with a packed show at London’s historic Roundhouse. Further afield, they hit festivals including Lollapalooza, Benicàssim and Open’er before becoming the first Irish band to headline the massive NH7 Weekender in Pune, India.

Kodaline are now looking forward to their upcoming acoustic tour as something different, more stripped down, and taking place in smaller venues than the international sensation have become accustomed to.

“It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time and something that’s gonna be very special for us. Hope to see you guys there,” the band said.

Tickets from €44.05 including booking fees go on sale this Friday June 11 at 9am.

Read More



