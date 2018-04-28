Kanye West explains his support for Trump in new song

The 40-year-old rapper has been slammed by his fans and liberal friends for supporting the conservative president but Kanye says seeing former reality TV star Trump win the US presidential election, made him see that he could also be elected to the job in the future.

In 'Ye vs. the People', which is a collaboration with his friend T.I., Kanye raps: "I know Obama was heaven-sent, but ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be President." The track shows how Kanye's friends disagree with him, with T.I. answering: “Yeah you can, at what cost though?”

And Kanye also attempts to explain why he wore a Trump 'MAGA (Make America Great Again)' hat, saying it was to show that everyone is "equal". He says: "Bruh, I never ever stopped fightin' for the people. Actually wearing the hat is to show people that we're equal."

But T.I. hits back, saying: "You gotta see the finer point of the people, What makes you feel equal makes them feel evil." And despite T.I.'s attempts to convince his friend, Kanye sticks stubbornly to his beliefs.

He says: "See that's the problem with this damn nation. All blacks gotta be Democrats. Man, we ain't made it off the plantation. "I feel an obligation to show people new ideas and if you want to hear 'em, here go two right here. 'Make America Great Again; had a negative perception, I took it; Wore it; Rocked it; Gave it a new direction; Added empathy, care, and love and affection—and y'all sympathy questioning my methods?

"One day I was like f**k it I'm going to do me. I was in the sunken place and then I found a new me."

However, T.I. is not convinced, saying: “You are starting to make a scene like Donnie cut you a check.”

T.I. previously took to his Instagram to insist that he was not giving up on Kanye, despite their widely different political beliefs. He wrote: "Spent the day wit Kanye… Long term work in progress, No Doubt. Still Optimistic Something From our Discussion gon STICK…I refuse to just give up on him. The Old Ye' TOO IMPORTANT!!! (sic)."

Online Editors