K-pop star Moon Bin found dead in his home in Seoul

Moon Bin was found dead at his home in Seoul, his management agency said (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File) Expand

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Moon Bin, a singer from South Korean boyband Astro, was found dead at his home in Seoul, his management agency said.

The 25-year-old was reportedly found by his manager who went to the singer’s home on Wednesday evening because he was not responding to contacts.

