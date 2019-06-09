MALAHIDE Castle was Just Like Heaven for 20,000 fans of The Cure on Saturday night.

Just Like Heaven for The Cure fans at Malahide Castle

He may have just turned 60 but Robert Smith still has what it takes as he and his backing band had an adoring army of admirers in awe once they took to the stage at 8.25pm and kicked off with Shake Dog Shake.

Celebrity guests included Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine, Fair City actor Dave O’Sullivan (Decco Bishop) and Robert Atkins who played Jimy Rabitte in The Commitments.

Smith appeared on stage dressed all in black (naturally) complete with black eyeliner under his eyes.

He regaled the crowd with memories of his time living in Dublin (in the mid 1980s) and revealed how he was able to find his way home by following the Dart train track.

Their two and a half hour set was littered with everything from obscure b-sides to their greatest hits such as Lullaby, Love Cats and Friday I’m In Love, as well as the majestic seven minute long A Forest.

Fans snapped up pricey souvenir t-shirts at €35 a pop, although some were annoyed the bars closed at 10pm.

Gardaí had little to do as the mostly 40-something plus crowd were relaxed and reserved.

Navan men Brian Horan and Seamus O Beolain donned black Cure wigs for the gig.

Their pals Linda Gallagher, from Duleek, and Agnes McGonigle, from Swords, spent over an hour and a half perfecting their hair and makeup.

“This is my first time to see them and they’re absolutely amazing,” beamed Seamus.

Friends Andrea Donnelly, from Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, and Martina Morrison, from Carrickfergus, last saw then in 1989.

“They’re our favourite band,” raved Andrea.

The Cure finished up at 10.50pm with Boys Don’t Cry, sending the crowd home happy.

