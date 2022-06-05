| 10.9°C Dublin

Johnny Depp promises to play guitar on ‘genius punk poet’ Shane’s MacGowan’s new album

Johnny Depp, Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke at MacGowan's 60th Birthday Celebration Concert at the NCH. Picture by Steve Humphreys Expand

Niamh Horan

Johnny Depp has promised The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan that he will play guitar on his new album.

The Hollywood star flew to Dublin in February where the pair met and discussed working together on new music.

