Jay Z releases 30-second clip of Family Feud video featuring Beyonce and Blue Ivy

JAY-Z has recruited his wife Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy to co-star in his music video for Family Feud.

The 99 Problems hitmaker has shared a 30-second teaser for the new video, which will be released on Friday, and in the footage, he is seen walking hand-in-hand with his daughter into a church, where Beyonce is also featured. The couple later pops up in a confessional booth.

In the song, JAY-Z references his wife's infamous line from her song Sorry, in which she sings, "He only want me when I'm not there/He better call Becky with the good hair." The lyric fuelled speculation about infidelity in the superstars' marriage and in JAY-Z's track, he alludes to some of their issues. "Yeah, I'll f**k up a good thing if you let me/Let me alone, Becky/A man that don't take care his family can't be rich," he raps.

Jay Z and Blue Ivy in ‘Family Feud’ video

However, he goes on to note about the importance of keeping the family together: "Nobody wins when the family feuds," he adds. In November, the 48-year-old opened up about the couple's marital struggles, revealing therapy helped him realise his rough childhood had caused him to build walls around himself emotionally. He also alluded to cheating on Beyonce.

"You go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode what happen (sic)? You shut down all emotions," he told T: The New York Times Style Magazine. "So even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can't connect (because of the way you feel about yourself). In my case... it's deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity..."

