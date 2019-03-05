James Blunt's moving anecdote about Keith Flint says everything

James Blunt has penned an emotional tribute to Keith Flint, saying The Prodigy star showed him kindness when others in the industry did not.

Flint was found dead at his home in Essex on Monday morning. He was 49.

Singer Blunt wrote on Twitter: “At the Q Awards years ago, when @NoelGallagher was saying he was leaving Ibiza because I’d moved there, and @DamonAlbarn refused to be in the same picture as me, and @PaulWellerHQ was saying he’d rather eat his own s*** than work with me, Keith Flint came over, gave me a hug, and said how thrilled he was for my success.

“Keith, I only met you once, but I shed a tear at the news of your death. In our business, there are no prizes for being kind, but if there was, that Grammy would be yours.”

said how thrilled he was for my success.



Many famous faces have posted messages on social media following news of the star’s death.

Gail Porter, who dated Flint between 1999 and 2000, was among those to comment. The presenter simply wrote the word “heartbroken” on Twitter.

Boy George said: “Shocked about Keith Flint from @the_prodigy what a waste of a vibrant frequency.

“Had lot’s of fun times with Keith. R.I.P.”

Foo Fighters called Flint “incomparable”, adding: “A true icon in every way. Thank you for the inspiration, music and friendship.”

Rapper Professor Green posted a series of images of Flint on Instagram, saying he had played the group’s music “as a young teen going through some of the most pivotal points in my life”.

He also recalled seeing Flint at the Brixton Academy in 2009, which he said was “the best gig I’d ever seen, and still is till this day”.

Green said: “Your music, your presence, your attitude. It all had such an influence on me. Saddened doesn’t even cut it, and that’s just from me as a fan. We as fans lost a hero today, but my heart goes out to those who’ve lost a member of their family, who’ve lost a friend. RIP Keith Flint.”

Ed Simons of The Chemical Brothers also shared a memory of Flint on Instagram.

Along with a picture of himself and bandmate Tom Rowlands on stage with Flint, Simons wrote: “Such sad news about Keith Flint. This is him unexpectedly joining us on stage in 1995.

“He managed to kick the power out but no one minded he was Keith from the Prodigy and he could do whatever he liked.

“He was a lovely generous man, full of spirit. RIP.”

Rock group Kasabian tweeted: “Keith Flint, beautiful man, incredible pioneer.”

Referring to their 2006 album Empire, they added: “Remembering the special times we had together making Empire. Heartbroken. Rest in Peace Brother.”

Glastonbury co-founder Emily Eavis wrote that The Prodigy were the first dance act to play the music festival more than 20 years ago as she shared a message on Twitter.

She wrote that she was “so saddened” to hear of his death, and added: “He’s played here so many times with the Prodigy and was booked for 2019. What an incredible frontman.”

Formula One star Jenson Button tweeted: “RIP Keith Flint.”

BBC Radio 1 presenter Nick Grimshaw recalled a “life-changing moment” in his youth when seeing The Prodigy as his first gig.

He wrote on Instagram: “Such a big part of my formative teenage years, posters on my wall, learning the lyrics on the bus home from school and torturing my parents with Fat Of The Land.

“They don’t make em like that anymore.”

Radio 1’s Annie Mac said that “UK music has lost a hero”, adding: “My heart goes out to The Prodigy and to Keith’s loved ones.”

Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown tweeted: “R.I.P KEITH FLINT, a beautiful human.”

Pop duo The Ting Tings said Flint was an “original pioneer”.

Flint’s Prodigy bandmate Liam Howlett claimed in a post on the band’s official Instagram that “our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend”.

He said: “I’m shell shocked, f****** angry, confused and heart broken … r.i.p brother Liam.”

