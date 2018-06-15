'I’ve always heard Croke Park is legendary' - Taylor Swift wows fans in Dublin

Taylor Swift kept fans at Croke Park waiting for half an hour but none seemed to mind the light drizzle.

She thanked the “beautiful, passionate Irish crowd” when she emerged on stage in a hooded glitzy leotard before singing punchy number Ready for It.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart, this is a really important night of my life. I’ve always heard Croke Park is legendary.” Fireworks and girlpower proved to be a winning combination for Swift when she performed I Did Something Bad as Ireland’s devoted ‘Swifties’ flocked to the stadium.

Galway girl Kate Tuohy (22) had travelled up to the capital with her sister Alma (25). The sisters were looking forward to hearing a mix of Taylor’s songs and were glad she would be throwing in some of her biggest hits from over the years.

“We love all the old classic Taylor songs, the ones you can just have a good dance to, like We Are Never Getting Back Together,” said Kate. Thalia Hoey (12) and her friend Keira Lynass started getting ready for the gig at 4pm.

The Stillorgan girls were “super excited” to see their pop idol in action. Thalia’s mum Clarissa confirmed Thalia was a committed fan.

“She has the posters on the back of her bedroom door!” she said.

Aoife O’Reilly (18) from Limerick had managed to wangle a ticket at the eleventh hour.

“I think Reputation is her best album so far,” she said. “Taylor kind of grew up with these songs. I actually just got a last minute ticket so I’m really happy to be able to see her tonight.” Best friends Kerry Murphy and Lorna O’Toole from Carlow were looking forward to see support act Camilla Cabello.

“Havana is the song of the summer,” said Kerry.

“We are also excited to hear Delicate by Taylor, it’s catchy and relevant for girls our age, everyone on social media has a reputation so it is good Taylor highlights it.” Joy Greene (19) from Sandyford said the night was set to be a throwback to her younger teenage years. "I was all about Taylor growing up, so songs like Love Story are the ones I'm looking forward to most." Her pal Gayle O'Farrell (18) agreed the old hits were the best.

Toireasa McNulty (18) & Orlagh Baird (29) from Belfast thought Taylor would definitely put on a great show. "I heard she had 40 trucks to bring in the stage, so I'm sure that will be something else!" said Orla. The girls, who got their tickets as Christmas presents, had the night planned for months, with Toireasa making the trip to meet her friend earlier in the afternoon. The last time Swift performed in Ireland at the 3Arena in 2015.

Online Editors