Homelessness is no laughing matter . That hasn’t stopped one of Ireland’s funniest women, comedian par excellence Deirdre O’Kane from joining the cast of the Rock Against Homelessness concert at the Olympia on April 23.

'It’s really shocking and upsetting to think one child becomes homeless every 4 hours in Ireland' - Deirdre O’Kane to perform at Rock Against Homelessness

Deirdre O’Kane will join Camille O’Sulivan, Aidan Gillen, Finbar Furey, Tommy Fleming, Natty Wailer, Duke Special, The Celtic Tenors and some very special guests to perform at what is shaping up to be one of the most exciting shows of the year. And the most important, given that homelessness in this so-called modern nation of ours is at emergency levels.

Deirdre – who organised Paddy’s Night in Support of Comic Relief at the 3 Arena to raise funds for charities tackling homelessness and the refugee crisis - has supported Focus Ireland in the past . She said she was moved to lend her support again as the crisis continues to worsen "with latest figures showing a record total of over 10,000 people homeless – with nearly 4,000 of them children."

“I am delighted to come to be taking part at this year’s Rock Against Homelessness. It’s really shocking and upsetting to think that one child becomes homeless every 4 hours in Ireland. It is also unacceptable and we all need to do our bit try and help change this,” said Deirdre who played to a sold-out show in Vicar Street in Dublin last night.

Deirdre O’Kane

“I know that Focus Ireland is working hard and manages to get one family a day out of homelessness and into a home but the thing is that two or three more families actually lose their homes and are becoming homeless that very same day so the crisis continues to deepen.”

“As a mother I really feel for these children as they are being robbed of their childhood and it must be awful pressure for the parents too. I want to help in whatever way I can and Rock Against Homelessness is a great event that not only raises vital funds for people who are homeless – it also shows them we haven’t forgotten about them and want to help them to find a way home.”

Aidan Gillen and Camille O'Sullivan will perform together at Rock Against Homelessness at the Olympia Theatre on April 23 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan added: “We are really delighted that Deirdre O’Kane is kindly taking the time to appear at this year’s Rock Against Homelessness which takes place in the Olympia Theatre on April 23rd. She has supported Focus Ireland in the past and we are all looking forward to seeing her on the night.

“It is a great event and one which helps to raise vital funds for our work helping over 15,500 people every year who are homeless or at risk of losing their home. It also gets massive public support and really gets people thinking and talking about the issue of homelessness in a new way - one which makes them think about solutions and what we can all do to help end this terrible human crisis. ”

The Sunday Independent's Rock Against Homelessness in aid of Focus at the Olympia on April 23. Tickets priced 35 Euros are available at http://www.ticketmaster.ie

