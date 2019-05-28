'It's not true' - Westlife won't be singing at Ed Sheeran's wedding

A Westlife insider has poured cold water on reports that they're due to perform at Ed Sheeran's no-expense-spared wedding party.

A Westlife insider has poured cold water on reports that they're due to perform at Ed Sheeran's no-expense-spared wedding party.

It was widely reported that the reformed manband were scheduled for a live performance at Sheeran toasted his marriage to Cherry Seaborn.

However, a source close to the band has said that it's not true and the four chart-toppers have no plans to serenade Sheeran and his new bride.

The Sing hitmaker is believed to have secretly married his college sweetheart last Christmas but it planning on having a bigger bash for his wide circle of family and friends at his Suffolk mansion this summer.

But a source close to Westlife has said there is "no truth" to the much-publicised reports that he was going to have Shane Feehily and his bandmates performing 'Flying Without Wings' at the bash.

"I don't know where this rumour is coming from but it's not true," the source said.

Alongside ace producer Steve Mc, he collaborated with the Irish stars on their long-awaited new album, due for release in September, and wrote a total of four different tracks on it.

Among the songs he penned was 'Hello, My Love', which was a huge hit for the lads and went to number two in the Irish charts.

While the Irish foursome may well be attending his wedding bash in the UK, there's no plans for them to take to the stage and perform their most famous hit to date for him and his new bride.

Last night saw Westlife bring the curtain down on their five-night sell out run in Belfast arena, where they went down a storm with their Twenty Tour.

They will now play dates in Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds ahead of their big stadium gig in London's O2 arena in the middle of June.

The chart-toppers will continue touring Britain before they play two monster gigs in Dublin at the start of July.

Then it's on to start their tour of south-east Asia, where they have always had a massive fan base.

Manager Louis Walsh has indicated that the guys could go on touring for at least another 10 years, such is the demand to see them performing live.

He said they had "never sounded so well" and were all getting on like a house on fire together.

Herald