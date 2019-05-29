THE 1980’s pop icon Carol Decker has spoken about how the advent of social media has put so much pressure on people in the public eye to look a certain way.

'It’s almost like being a porn star; everybody has these fake t*ts and extensions' - Carol Decker on today's music industry

The T’Pau star (61), who will perform here at the Forever Young festival, has managed to last the pace in the cut-throat world of showbiz, given that it’s now 30 years since the release of ‘China In Your Hand.’

But the Liverpool-born singer has said the industry is so different now to when she started out, given the changing nature of social media.

“I just think it has put more pressure on people. I love fashion, I like to keep in shape. I like to think I make the best of myself and everybody wants to be attractive but it’s gone mad. It’s almost like being a porn star; everybody has these fake t*ts and extensions and I don’t think it’s a good look,” she said.

“I just can’t be arsed with it all. I probably should do more of it (social media) but I just can’t be arsed.

“I’m bored to death with it. Everybody putting up pictures of their breakfast and thinking it’s so interesting.”

She will perform here at the inaugural Forever Young festival in Palmerstown House in Naas which runs from July 5-7 and is the brainchild of campaigning vet Dr Sharon Alston.

Carol will headline the event alongside 80’s stars like Kim Wilde, Holly Johnson, The Human League, Level 42, Bonnie Tyler and Marc Almond.

And she said they all see each other on the circuit attending the same events as the nostalgia for 80’s music shows no sign of abating.

“We always say we're like some 1980’s popstar school tour," she said.

"It’s great fun as when you’re all going out to a show abroad, you’re usually all on the same flight and It’s all the same trouble makers sometimes so it’s lovely,” she said.

“There’s low pressure when you‘re playing festivals as the whole thing isn‘t resting entirely on your shoulders and the venue, Palmerstown House, is a lovely setting. We’ll be playing at this beautiful stately home which will be a real treat.”

And although the event will be a hark-back to the legends of the 80’s, the festival will have a very contemporary ethos in terms of sustainability and being environmentally-friendly.

There will be complimentary cardboard tents erected for attendees with organisers banning the use of single-use plastic and profits going towards animal welfare projects in partnership with the ISPCA.

Tickets are still available from all the usual outlets.

