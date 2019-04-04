Una Healy has admitted her new single, Strangers, was inspired by her split last year from ex-husband Ben Foden.

'It's a song about the tough time I've had' - Una Healy on break-up single

The former Saturdays star has not sought publicity over the end of her high-profile relationship with the rugby player since they parted ways last summer.

However, speaking to the Herald, she revealed the song was about her private life and that it "was all she was ever going to say" about that period.

"I've a song, Strangers, out at the minute," she said.

"I just wanted to put it out and see. The reaction that's touching for me is that people are saying it's their song, that it means something to them and they relate to it so much.

"It was from my heart and I wanted to put it out there.

"Obviously, I keep very private about my private life, but it's quite an in-depth song about the tough time that I've had - it's saying enough without saying too much.

"It's all I'm really ever going to say. I'm not going to go into detail about anything else."

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old, who is based in the UK with the couple's two children, Aoife Belle (7) and Tadhg (3), said that while she hopes to eventually return to Ireland, she has "no immediate plans" to make a move back home.

"I've got a contract for the radio over there and I'll hopefully really enjoy it and see where that takes me," she said.

"I have no immediate plans to move back, but one day I would like to move back - it would be nice for the kids and my family.

"My parents are here and my sister and cousins. I've a huge family in Ireland and I don't really have any in the UK at all.

"I've great help with my mum - she's there for me all the time, she's Wonder Woman, she's my mother, and the grandmother, and shares responsibilities with me now Ben is away."

Una was speaking at the launch of the Easter racing festival in Fairyhouse which runs from April 21 to 23.

She is the guest judge for the Dunboyne Castle most stylish lady competition at the Co Meath racecourse on Easter Monday.

