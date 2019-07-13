'It's a scam' - Lizzo fans rage online as tickets for Dublin gig snapped up

Fans of Lizzo were left frustrated yesterday when tickets for her Dublin show sold out in less than a minute.

Many tickets for the gig in the Olympia had been snapped up in the pre-sale.

When hopeful concert-goers logged on to Ticketmaster yesterday morning to nab the remaining tickets for the show, many were left disappointed.

Some fans said the site crashed when they tried to buy a ticket, while others claimed tickets were being resold for a higher price.

However, it is understood tickets that were being resold were Platinum tickets priced at €140 each.

The selling price for a standard ticket was originally between €39.50 and €42.

It is understood tickets cannot be sold for higher than their face value when they are resold on Ticketmaster.

American singer and rapper Lizzo stormed on to the music scene in 2013, with her popularity sky-rocketing since her performance at Glastonbury last month.

The Juice hit-maker is set to perform in the Olympia on November 10 this year as part of her Cuz I Love You Too tour.

Aware of the outrage among fans on Twitter - both Lizzo and Ticketmaster were trending on the social media platform - the star took to her personal account to say: "I promise y'all I'll be in arenas next year... I want everyone to see the show."

I promise y’all I’ll be in arenas next year... I want everyone to see the show 🥺 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 12, 2019

The Herald contacted her representation to ask if they were aware of the issues, but had not received a response at time of print.

Ticketmaster also did not provide an official statement at time of print.

The Olympia is a relatively small venue, holding just 1,240 people. Many fans were calling for a second date to be added last night or for the gig to take place in a bigger venue.

Others vented their anger about missing out on the gig online.

One fan said: "Me and my mates tried to buy several tickets to your show in Dublin but they sold out after one min!?

"Turns out they're being re-sold on the same site for double the price! @TicketmasterIre your system is a total scam and unfair to fans. Shame on you."

Another said: "This morning there were only 400 Lizzo tickets left after the pre-sale, of a venue that holds 1300. It's a total scam."

