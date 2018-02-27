Croke Park is being turned into a nightclub for 80,000 people, according to a resident fighting against the Rolling Stones concert.

'It'll be five next year and, before you know it, it'll be 10' - Croke Park residents on Rolling Stones gig

The gig, if given the go-ahead, would be the fourth to take place at GAA headquarters this summer - one more than was agreed with locals.

Less than four years ago, five Garth Brooks concerts were cancelled following uproar from locals over the disruption it would cause to their lives. Clonliffe and Croke Park Area Residents' Association spokesman Colm Stephens read out details of a proposed template to object to the Stones concert going ahead at a meeting last night.

Mr Stephens said no consultation was made with residents. He added that there was an intensification of use of the stadium. "People ask me sometimes what it's like living next to Croke Park when a concert is on," he said.

"It's like a big outdoor nightclub, 80,000 people coming to and from and that brings its own vibe to the area. "It's atmosphere is very, very different than you would expect living next to a stadium where there are football games being played."

Those on the residents' association insisted they were not anti-GAA or anti-Croke Park. A number who spoke at the meeting had mixed views on whether the concert should go ahead.

Eddie Traynor, who was vocal throughout the meeting, said allowing a fourth concert to take place would set a dangerous precedent.

"If we let them away once, if you don't hold your ground and you let them away once, it's four this year, it'll be five next year and before you know it, it'll be 10," he said.

"People say we shouldn't live there... our families were there long before that monstrosity was built," he added. Mark Treacy, of James Avenue, said the concert should go ahead but added there should be more co-operation coming from Croke Park toward residents.

