Carbon Nightclub in Galway city is closing its doors, marking the end of an era for a generation of students.

'It will surely live on in myth and legend' - Galway's Carbon Nightclub to close

The hugely popular late night haunt will cease operating next month after several 'prosperous' years in business.

Carbon, formerly the GPO venue on Eglinton Street in Galway, was opened in May 2013 by Jason Glynn and Brendan McGowan and will close on August 21.

Management took to Facebook to share the sad news with punters.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce Carbon Nightclub will be closing it's doors for the final time on August 21st this year," they wrote.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed 9 prosperous years operating as one of Galway's best-loved student nightclubs. For many of you, Carbon represents fond memories of your time spent in Galway and we would like to sincerely thank you for your patronage over the years, without you it just wouldn't have been possible. It has been a pleasure to have been part of your journey and we have made some great friends along the way.

"Of course, without our amazing staff, none of this would have been possible. We would like to thank each and every one of our staff members over the years for their hard work, loyalty and dedication. It is fair to say that a Carbon family now exists and friends have been made for life."

They also wished the new owners "every success in the future", adding, "we have no doubt that they will further enhance Galway's bustling nightlife."

Friends of the club have been invited to drop in over the next few weeks to enjoy a "number of nostalgic events" to mark the end of an era.

Many punters have taken to social media to share fond memories of their nights at the venue and bemoan its demise.

"Well done Carbon. An amazingly eclectic club with the warmest welcome always," wrote one, adding, "Good luck to all the team who made it a crucial part of “coming of age” in Galway. It will surely live on in myth and legend."

Another added, "big shame. Threw some big shapes there".

Online Editors